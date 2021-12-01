Get your 'party on' this December with some glitter
The future seems bright (and rather glittery) as we look ahead with renewed positivity and some stellar makeup tricks
It’s been a long year and it’s time to get out the house, armed with the ultimate post-lockdown, fully-vaxxed summer guide to get you feeling like (new) normal again.
For renewed positivity, here are some stellar makeup tricks you can try out this summer:
- Go-go glitter: It’s the season of glitter and, if you’re anything like us, you don’t hold back on the sparkle.
This year, keep glitter tight, controlled, and powerful by giving it a nostalgic twist that borrows from the ’60s mod era. Start by creating a graphic winged shape that tucks snuggly in the eye crease using a black eyeliner, making sure to leave some negative space in the centre.
With a flat, dense brush, pack on a glitter pigment of your colour choice, using Vaseline or glitter paste as an adhesive.
- Silver futurism: We never thought we’d see the return of the frosty lid, but we are so glad we did.
On the runways of Balmain and HUI, silver got a modern update with applications that place it as a slither along the lash line or as a diaphanous wash in the inner corners of the eye for a welcome glint of light.
- Galactic black: If this year has proven anything, it’s that black remains a popular shade staple for eyes. Runways have served up just about every variation imaginable, including sooty, smoky eyes, graphic black, and smudged-out under-liner.
Take black to new heights with a layering of black glitter to give a crystalline, almost moon-rock feel to a graphic black shape.