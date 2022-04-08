Free Your Mind

Do sparkles all year round or accentuate more than one feature, as long as you wear the makeup you want

Glitter Reloaded: Glitter and sparkle are no longer reserved for the stage, festive season or school plays. After two years of pandemic dullness, the joyful expression that sparkle provides is unmatched. With glitter packed onto eyelids, rhinestones fixed to the facial contours, or sparkling sequins applied to lips, sparkle is about to become your new best friend, all year round.

Try: Dream SQNS Glitter Paste in Euphoria, R105, thehandlers.co.za; Black Up M’Eye Love Mascara, R320, arcstore.o.za

Double Statement: Until recently, sporting more than one makeup focal point was madness, but now two is better than one. While balance is still key, there’s no longer a taboo on statement eyes and lips. Whether you choose a bold lip and a graphic black liner (Libertine), bright washes of eyeshadow with a red lipstick (Rodarte), or deep-red lips with oversized winged liner (Sipho Mbuto), breaking the old rules is the new rule.

Try:NARS Single Eyeshadow in Tulum, R329, superbalist.com; Lottie London Power Foil Metallic Eyeshadow Pot in Outlast, R140, superbalist.com; MAC Viva Glam x Keith Haring Matte Lipstick in Red Haring, R280, maccosmetics.co.za

Maximalist Colour: This is no time to be minimalist, as we are all about splashing our faces with high-impact colour. Whether it’s a squiggle of eyeliner, a graphic shape or a bold splatter, the playful use of colour brings out a childlike creativity in makeup. Throw the rule book out the window — it’s a no-holds-barred, more-is-more approach. Try: Inglot Duraline, R269, edgars.co.za; Huda Beauty Wild Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Chameleon, R485, arcstore.co.za