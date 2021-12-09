Quick hacks for lazy vacation days

Put your life on out-of-office mode with these quick hacks to have you ready for lazy vacation days in no time.

When it comes to skincare in summer, the balmy weather lends itself to glowing skin that bounces light. While maintaining a great skincare routine is still first prize, this season, amplify your skin’s luminosity by using make-up tricks to achieve holiday ready skin that looks low maintenance and works with humid conditions while you’re off-duty.

Prime: Achieve a smooth, even-toned complexion by prepping the skin with a hydrating, primer to create a blurred, glow base and allow foundation to glide easily onto the skin.

Cover: Try to keep coverage lightweight, minimal and fresh by using a tinted CC crème and skin-matched concealer to cover dark circles and blemishes. Use for a liquid foundation with a luminous matte finish and gradually build up if you’re in need of more coverage.

Flush: The quickest way to make skin look holiday-ready is with blush. Apply a cream blush or tinted face gloss to the cheeks or high planes for a seamless, lit-from-within flush melted into the skin.

Glow: Place your highlighter under your foundation for the most ethereal highlight and over foundation for a more high-definition shine. Tap a cream highlighter on the high planes of the face and eyes to make makeup look emollient and perfectly blended.

Expert weigh-in: “It’s all about layering for me. When skin looks one dimensional, it doesn’t look authentic. I like to correct only where needed, add warmth, and then add colour back in. Always start lightly and then build.” – Gucci Westman, Westman Atelier Founder.

Rinse and Repeat

The holiday season is a great time to experiment with fun hairstyles and dabble in some colour, but before you throw all caution to the wind – use these tips to keep your coils healthy, no matter what style you rock this summer.

Summer can be a little intense for curly hair. Not only is there humidity to deal with, but the sun’s harsh UV rays are also known to dehydrate hair and cause damage. Throw sea water and chlorine from swimming pools into the mix and you’ve got a number of summer-specific factors to consider.