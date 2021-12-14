Festive Freedom: Let your hair down with colourful braided styles

3. Knots: Bantu knots are an easy statement hairstyle to pull off, whether you use your natural hair or add extensions. Try creating Bantu knots on box braids to switch up your style and keep hair up in style during the heat.

4. Wool or yarn braids: A fun way to add colour to your hair and an alternative to hair dye, wool or yarn braids have been popularised by Moonchild Sanelly and can give visual interest and texture to braids and twists, or give natural hair the illusion of being braided without the risk of excessive tension.

Use a locking wax or hydrating gel to neaten up any flyaways and keep the scalp moisturised with a nourishing hair oil.

Tip: Adding accessories is a sure-fire way to make your braids pop this season. Let accessories stand out by making sure braids are free of flyaways and look sleek, using an edge tamer and gel to lay down edges and a braid spray to keep scalp free of dandruff.