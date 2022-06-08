Sarkodie still top of his game

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Sarkodie is in SA and hopes to collaborate with some of our local chart-toppers.

Top of the list are K.O, Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Musa Keys.

Born Michael Owusu Addo, he is concurrently shooting a documentary detailing his life and the reception to his seventh studio album No Pressure.

His sound is a fizzing blend of hip-hop and Afrobeat. Under his belt, Sarkodie has sold out shows at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum and performed with international stars such as T-Pain, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes and Miguel, who he duetted with at the 2014 MTV Africa Awards.

Having been in the music sphere for a decade, SMag caught up with him about some of his career highlights:

How do you maintain being on top of your game for a decade?

I always pace myself. The important thing for me is to maintain my love for music; as long as I have that passion inside of me, I believe I won’t lose my spark. There is no plan to stay relevant, I think my passion for my music keeps me on top of the game.

What is the secret behind your successful music career and international recognition?

I’m always looking for methods to go into new territories, reach new audiences and find new people who can relate to my music. It's always there. Through a combination of hard work, hustle, sincere narrative and captivating flow – the kind that spans language barriers – my wish has come true over the last decade.

I reached a point where I began to consider how the rest of the world could comprehend me. The best way to do that was to work on my delivery over and over. To experience what I'm saying, you don't have to understand what I'm saying.