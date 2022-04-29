Nash.FTL makes hip hop, RnB scenes dance to his tunes

Rising music producer Tinashe "Nash.FTL" Sibeko is one to look out for in the hip hop and RnB scene.

He was first exposed to music production in high school which sparked a keen interest in beat and music engineering; this resulted in him steadily solidifying his name in the industry.

Dubbed the “DJ Khaled” of SA, Sibeko works with budding singers 2AM and Sandrah who belong to his independent music stable, FTL Radio.

“My stage name Nash.FTL is shortened from my first name Tinashe and the FTL means ‘For The Love’. It’s a name that I’ve been using since I started my music venture in 2019. At the time I just needed something that would reflect how passionate I am about music,” the 26-year-old explains.

“I was highly inspired by a YouTube video by Kenny Beats, who is a huge music producer in the States. In the video, he showed how he produces a song for artists in 10 minutes and that just blew my mind. After seeing that video, I decided to learn about the software he was using in the video. To show how serious I was, I enrolled to study at Cape Audio College and the Academy of Sound Engineering to learn more about the software.

“From that point, I never stopped producing. It’s been something I’ve been doing every single day ever since.”