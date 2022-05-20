Ms Party releases a tune LGBTQI+ community can jam to
DJ says he wants to be a representative for the group
Olwethu “Olwee” Mlotshwa, better known by his stage name Ms Party, aims for nothing but the top with over 10 years in the music scene.
Having first started DJing for his friend Mika Stefano and performing at Kenny Kunene’s Zar in 2011, Ms Party has now added a new layer to his musical journey.
He recently released Kings X Queens featuring Lady Du and Josiah de Disciple, a song that has resonated with the LGBTIQ+ community.
“I believe I have evolved in the industry. My set mainly focused on old house music for house lovers. But it depends on where I’m going," Ms Party shares.
“The song is not necessarily a protest song. We wanted something in my community that we could jam to and see ourselves in the lyrics and know it’s for us.
"Beyoncé had Independent Woman for the girlies, I wanted something where my people can take a reel as boys in heels and have a song that speaks to that. With the amapaino wave, I’ve made sure to expand my music knowledge to suit the crowds I play for."
The stage name Ms Party was inspired by media personality Bonang Matheba.
He believes that in order for any artist to remain relevant they need to adapt and evolve with the times. "It’s not pressure, it’s part of the job – if you’re going to be a doctor, you’d have to read and expand your knowledge in order to get ahead. It’s the same for us as entertainers. We can’t ignore that.
“Relevance is being top of mind whenever there’s a conversation about bookings. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with people who like what I do.”
Born in Diepkloof, Soweto, Ms Party started off as a dancer which helped hone his skills in the television space – a phase in his life that he fell out of love with. He first entered the music scene under the moniker The First Gay of House Music.
With the success he’s acquired throughout the years, he believes he’s got no choice but to be a representative for the LGBTQI+ community. It is something he doesn’t take lightly as he never saw representation of someone doing what he is doing now when he was growing up.
“As the years went by, I got an essence of what it is that I was doing and how much I was touching lives… that’s something that I don’t take lightly," he says.
Ms Party is also a well-established TV director. He has worked on top reality TV shows in the country including Life With Kelly Khumalo, Living The Dream With Somizi, Being Bonang, Kwa Mam’Mkhize and Lasizwe: Fake It Til You Make It. For his television work he has been recognised with the South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) in 2020 and 2021.
