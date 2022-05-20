Ms Party releases a tune LGBTQI+ community can jam to

Olwethu “Olwee” Mlotshwa, better known by his stage name Ms Party, aims for nothing but the top with over 10 years in the music scene.

Having first started DJing for his friend Mika Stefano and performing at Kenny Kunene’s Zar in 2011, Ms Party has now added a new layer to his musical journey.

He recently released Kings X Queens featuring Lady Du and Josiah de Disciple, a song that has resonated with the LGBTIQ+ community.

“I believe I have evolved in the industry. My set mainly focused on old house music for house lovers. But it depends on where I’m going," Ms Party shares.

“The song is not necessarily a protest song. We wanted something in my community that we could jam to and see ourselves in the lyrics and know it’s for us.

"Beyoncé had Independent Woman for the girlies, I wanted something where my people can take a reel as boys in heels and have a song that speaks to that. With the amapaino wave, I’ve made sure to expand my music knowledge to suit the crowds I play for."

The stage name Ms Party was inspired by media personality Bonang Matheba.

He believes that in order for any artist to remain relevant they need to adapt and evolve with the times. "It’s not pressure, it’s part of the job – if you’re going to be a doctor, you’d have to read and expand your knowledge in order to get ahead. It’s the same for us as entertainers. We can’t ignore that.