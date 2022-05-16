Most memorable looks from Billboard Music Awards red carpet

American A-listers from Janet Jackson to Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Giveon and Mary J. Blige graced this year's Billboard Music Awards 2022 (BBMA) that took place in the early hours of today local time.

Daring and sexy cut-out numbers dominated the sartorial picks on many celebrities for the event hosted by rapper Diddy at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Below as are our top picks of the most memorable looks from the red carpet:

Doja Cat

The Kiss Me More hit-maker was a regal beauty in a strapless less Schiaparelli haute couture gown. She finished off her look with a gilded “Planet Her” (the name of her latest album) inspired handbag.