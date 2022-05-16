Most memorable looks from Billboard Music Awards red carpet
Daring and sexy cut-out numbers dominated the sartorial picks on many celebrities for the event
American A-listers from Janet Jackson to Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Giveon and Mary J. Blige graced this year's Billboard Music Awards 2022 (BBMA) that took place in the early hours of today local time.
Daring and sexy cut-out numbers dominated the sartorial picks on many celebrities for the event hosted by rapper Diddy at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Below as are our top picks of the most memorable looks from the red carpet:
Doja Cat
The Kiss Me More hit-maker was a regal beauty in a strapless less Schiaparelli haute couture gown. She finished off her look with a gilded “Planet Her” (the name of her latest album) inspired handbag.
Diddy
While Diddy served multiple the looks throughout the show, our favourite was a creamy double-breasted suit that was nothing short of dapper.
Mary J. Blige
The 51-year-old queen of soul and RnB stunned in a sexy cut-out bodycon design by Julien Macdonald, flaunting her toned midriff. A fringe high ponytail completed the vampy style.
Giveon
The soulful singer, loved for his smooth velvety voice, stuck to his signature weed suits. This time around it was not made by Chanel, but rather a Bottega Veneta from the fall/winter 2022 collection.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor looked edgy cool and flaunted her incredibly toned physique in a all-black ensemble that screamed Y2K revival. The get-up consisted of Givenchy trousers, Skims top and Balenciaga shoes.
Megan Thee Stallion
One of the big winners of the night wore a Mugler mini-dress, hugging her in all the right places.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner showed off her amazing figure in a long-sleeved Balmain dress from fall/winter 2022 collection.
