WATCH | Solange Knowles takes a cosmic journey with Louis XIII

In a world that’s growing increasingly frantic and impatient, Louis XIII by Rémy Martin, one of the world’s most prestigious cognac brands, wants us to remember that the best things in life are well worth waiting for.

That’s why the French cognac house has teamed up with three inspirational women for its latest artistic collaboration: a beautiful short film titled Believe In Time.

The trio includes Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and visual artist Solange Knowles, couture designer Guo Pei, and Cannes Festival Grand Prix winning director Mati Diop (Atlantics).

Dreamt up by creative agency Fred & Farid LA, Believe In Time takes the audience on a cosmic journey through the Earth’s history — from the Big Bang to the first space explorations. It’s a reminder of our place in the universe, and the infinite time it takes for great things to happen.

The film is narrated by Mother Nature, a role embodied by Knowles, who also composed an original piece of music for the soundtrack. “The question of time is always in my container of consciousness while creating. In most of my own work, whether it be music, film or sculpture, I try to give thought on how future generations will discover it,” she says.