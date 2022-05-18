WATCH | Solange Knowles takes a cosmic journey with Louis XIII
The prestigious French cognac brand's new short film, 'Believe In Time', will remind you that it takes time for great things to happen
In a world that’s growing increasingly frantic and impatient, Louis XIII by Rémy Martin, one of the world’s most prestigious cognac brands, wants us to remember that the best things in life are well worth waiting for.
That’s why the French cognac house has teamed up with three inspirational women for its latest artistic collaboration: a beautiful short film titled Believe In Time.
The trio includes Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and visual artist Solange Knowles, couture designer Guo Pei, and Cannes Festival Grand Prix winning director Mati Diop (Atlantics).
Dreamt up by creative agency Fred & Farid LA, Believe In Time takes the audience on a cosmic journey through the Earth’s history — from the Big Bang to the first space explorations. It’s a reminder of our place in the universe, and the infinite time it takes for great things to happen.
The film is narrated by Mother Nature, a role embodied by Knowles, who also composed an original piece of music for the soundtrack. “The question of time is always in my container of consciousness while creating. In most of my own work, whether it be music, film or sculpture, I try to give thought on how future generations will discover it,” she says.
This sentiment is shared by Louis XIII’s cellar masters. In fact, they’ve been thinking a century ahead since the brand was first founded in 1874.
Each generation sets aside the finest eaux‐de‐vie to mature for up to 100 years, leaving a legacy for their successors, who will ultimately blend a cognac so precious it’s famously sold in exquisite glass decanters crafted by artisans.
It.s a lengthy process that favours quality over quantity, which is why those fortunate enough to savour a glass of Louis XIII would agree: it’s one of those things in life that’s well worth waiting for.
For more information about the creation of short film, Believe In Time, visit Believeintime.louisxiii-cognac.com
This article was paid for by Rémy Martin.
