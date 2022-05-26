×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

Kwaito meets amapiano on Spikiri’s new song

‘I love working with youngsters’

26 May 2022 - 06:33
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Kwaito legend Spikiri talks making music with the younger generation.
Kwaito legend Spikiri talks making music with the younger generation.
Image: Supplied.

Mandla Mofokeng, affectionately known as Spikiri, is bridging the gap between the older and younger generations through song. 

The kwaito legend and member of popular group Trompies has an exciting collaboration on new single Tana La (Come here) that features Kwetsa as well as amapaino duo Reece Madlisa and Zuma. 

“I love working with youngsters. It helps me stay in the game and continue being relevant, especially as a producer,” Spikiri told Sowetan. 

“I don’t have any particular reason why I specifically chose to feature Kwetsa, Reece and Zuma but I found myself relating to their music more, plus they’re super talented.” 

Spikiri describes the song as vibrant and catchy, perfect for a partying mood. 

He says that Tana La is more of a “hardcore” kwaito tune that has noticeable influences of amapaino beats and the song tempo we hear today. 

Image: Supplied.

“I’m so proud of these young boys who are pushing the amapaino wave. They’re truly making us proud,” said the musician who has been in the music industry for 37 years. 

“I believe amapiano is the new-age kwaito. I mean, these young boys grew up listening to us and idolising us, so without a doubt we influenced this genre that’s got the world’s attention."

Spikiri reflected on his early years in the music business. 

He said his journey wasn’t the easiest as he and his group members were faced with many challenges he thinks helped pave the way for the new generation. 

He also plans to work with Kabza de Small on new music that he hopes will blow people’s minds. 

“I remember when a crowd of people threw bottles at us the first time we were on stage as Trompies. We were fairly new and weren’t known. Those people thought we sucked while we were performing our kwaito songs," Spikiri said.

“People only started loving us and our music after the release of our album – that’s when we knew we were on to something, much like how the new cool kids feel for amapaino.”

Randall Abrahams clinches CEO job at Primedia

Randall Abrahams has secured a high-profile job as CEO of Primedia Broadcasting following his exit from Idols SA.
S Mag
2 days ago

Ms Party releases a tune LGBTQI+ community can jam to

DJ says he wants to be a representative for the group.
S Mag
5 days ago

Felo Le Tee explains how he came up with his stage name

Amapiano star is working on an album to be released in spring.
S Mag
6 days ago

Most memorable looks from Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Daring and sexy cut-out numbers dominated the sartorial picks on many celebrities for the event.
S Mag
1 week ago

Grammy winners in SA to help produce hits

Acclaimed producers here to give locals a leg up.
S Mag
1 week ago

WATCH | Solange Knowles takes a cosmic journey with Louis XIII

SPONSORED | The prestigious French cognac brand's new short film, 'Believe In Time', will remind you that it takes time for great things to happen
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused