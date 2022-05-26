Kwaito meets amapiano on Spikiri’s new song

Mandla Mofokeng, affectionately known as Spikiri, is bridging the gap between the older and younger generations through song.

The kwaito legend and member of popular group Trompies has an exciting collaboration on new single Tana La (Come here) that features Kwetsa as well as amapaino duo Reece Madlisa and Zuma.

“I love working with youngsters. It helps me stay in the game and continue being relevant, especially as a producer,” Spikiri told Sowetan.

“I don’t have any particular reason why I specifically chose to feature Kwetsa, Reece and Zuma but I found myself relating to their music more, plus they’re super talented.”

Spikiri describes the song as vibrant and catchy, perfect for a partying mood.

He says that Tana La is more of a “hardcore” kwaito tune that has noticeable influences of amapaino beats and the song tempo we hear today.