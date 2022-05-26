Kwaito meets amapiano on Spikiri’s new song
‘I love working with youngsters’
Mandla Mofokeng, affectionately known as Spikiri, is bridging the gap between the older and younger generations through song.
The kwaito legend and member of popular group Trompies has an exciting collaboration on new single Tana La (Come here) that features Kwetsa as well as amapaino duo Reece Madlisa and Zuma.
“I love working with youngsters. It helps me stay in the game and continue being relevant, especially as a producer,” Spikiri told Sowetan.
“I don’t have any particular reason why I specifically chose to feature Kwetsa, Reece and Zuma but I found myself relating to their music more, plus they’re super talented.”
Spikiri describes the song as vibrant and catchy, perfect for a partying mood.
He says that Tana La is more of a “hardcore” kwaito tune that has noticeable influences of amapaino beats and the song tempo we hear today.
“I’m so proud of these young boys who are pushing the amapaino wave. They’re truly making us proud,” said the musician who has been in the music industry for 37 years.
“I believe amapiano is the new-age kwaito. I mean, these young boys grew up listening to us and idolising us, so without a doubt we influenced this genre that’s got the world’s attention."
Spikiri reflected on his early years in the music business.
He said his journey wasn’t the easiest as he and his group members were faced with many challenges he thinks helped pave the way for the new generation.
He also plans to work with Kabza de Small on new music that he hopes will blow people’s minds.
“I remember when a crowd of people threw bottles at us the first time we were on stage as Trompies. We were fairly new and weren’t known. Those people thought we sucked while we were performing our kwaito songs," Spikiri said.
“People only started loving us and our music after the release of our album – that’s when we knew we were on to something, much like how the new cool kids feel for amapaino.”
