Tresor speaks fashion and healthy regime

There is great pressure in being a pop musician, one of which is to stay relevant but luckily, that’s not the case for multi-award winning singer Tresor whose sense of style and music remains top tier.

Tresor’s solo career keeps peaking to greater heights, striking music collaborations with big names such as Canadian rapper Drake, and Scorpion Kings DJs and producers, Maphorisa and Kabza de Small. He is also the co-founder of the Durban Afro-fusion band Maisha.

Born Mukengerwa Tresor Riziki in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, he has now partnered with alcoholic brand Hunter's to create Jacquel Culture House (JCH), a platform to empower upcoming artists in the music industry. SMag chats to Tresor about fashion, music and healthy eating:

Where does your love for fashion stem from?

From my late dad, he was my inspiration. He was highly influenced by Congolese artists – although he’s gone, I still think his style was on point. My day-to-day sense of fashion is influenced by Pharrell Williams and Kanye West. For me, fashion is an extension of who I am as a person. I am equally passionate about fashion as I am about music.

How would you describe your style in three words?

Eclectic, different and out-of-the-box.