Felo Le Tee explains how he came up with his stage name
Amapiano star is working on an album to be released in spring
Musician Felo Le Tee is blazing up dance floors, and if you haven't heard his throbbing hit, Dipatje Tsa Felo, I don’t know which rock you have been living under.
Born Tsholofelo Mokhine, since breaking into the music scene with his other hits songs such as 66, Bopha and Guluva, he has been regarded as a musical genius by many with the help of his mentor DJ Maphorisa.
SMag caught up with the chart-topping sensation to find out what makes him tick.
Where does the name Felo Le Tee come from?
I took Felo from the last four letters of my name and Lee Tee comes from my grandmother Lettie Mokhine. She helped to raise me, I’m actually the man I am today because of her.
Where are you from?
I was born and bred in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, when I was in my teens I had to relocate to Atteridgeville, Pretoria. I was a very quiet kid who was always indoors. I didn’t have many friends.
How did you get into the music?
I first started out as a DJ, my uncle Abby was the one who taught me the ins and outs of mixing and DJing. I then started producing music when I got to grade 10. After I completed matric, I actually wanted to study music but because I didn’t know which avenues or schools to go to, I ended up studying sound technology at Damelin. By the time I found the music school I wanted to study at, I realised it was too late.
How do you feel about the love you’re receiving?
It’s amazing… quite mind-blowing in fact. I can’t believe the love I’m receiving and I don’t take that for granted or be egotistical about it. I've come a long way. From playing as a resident DJ at an industrial shisanyama to being one of the biggest names in the industry is such a humbling experience. But one thing I can tell you is that I am no celebrity, I still break bread with people I grew up with.
Why the song Dipatje Tsa Felo?
It’s just a vibe. A song that can make you feel nice and relaxed.
Of all your songs, which one do you love the most and why?
It has to be Guluva, I love how Vyno Miller flows and spits lyrics in the song and how Focalistic added his flavour. I truly love that song. I created the beat to the song when Maphorisa took everyone who’s under his record label New Money Gang on a getaway. It was such a wonderful time.
How is it like being under Maphorisa’s record label?
It’s pretty dope. I’ve learnt quite a lot from him and what I like the most is how he allows you to be creative and own your songs.
What’s your next move?
Nowhere else but the top. I’m working on an album that I’m releasing in spring this year. Prior to then, I’ll still be dropping a few songs here and there.
