Felo Le Tee explains how he came up with his stage name

Musician Felo Le Tee is blazing up dance floors, and if you haven't heard his throbbing hit, Dipatje Tsa Felo, I don’t know which rock you have been living under.

Born Tsholofelo Mokhine, since breaking into the music scene with his other hits songs such as 66, Bopha and Guluva, he has been regarded as a musical genius by many with the help of his mentor DJ Maphorisa.

SMag caught up with the chart-topping sensation to find out what makes him tick.

Where does the name Felo Le Tee come from?

I took Felo from the last four letters of my name and Lee Tee comes from my grandmother Lettie Mokhine. She helped to raise me, I’m actually the man I am today because of her.

Where are you from?

I was born and bred in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, when I was in my teens I had to relocate to Atteridgeville, Pretoria. I was a very quiet kid who was always indoors. I didn’t have many friends.

How did you get into the music?

I first started out as a DJ, my uncle Abby was the one who taught me the ins and outs of mixing and DJing. I then started producing music when I got to grade 10. After I completed matric, I actually wanted to study music but because I didn’t know which avenues or schools to go to, I ended up studying sound technology at Damelin. By the time I found the music school I wanted to study at, I realised it was too late.