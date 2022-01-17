Tshepi Vundla gives birth: ‘'Our healthy beautiful Princess is here’

JR and Tshepi already have one child, four-year-old Siba. The couple have been together for a few years and their family unit is one of the most talked about on social media.

Earlier this year, Tshepi gave trolls a piece of her mind about their “obsession” with her relationship.

Taking to Twitter, the influencer said she was annoyed by the constant questions about her relationship with musician and entrepreneur JR.

“The weird obsession with me being married or not is rather annoying. Get off my d*ck,” she wrote.

The marriage chat was sparked by JR’s interview with MacG on Podcast And Chill. Mac referred to Tshepi as JR's wife, but the producer quickly set the record straight by saying he was not yet married to the influencer.