Laduma Ngxokolo gets deal to design rice brand packaging

22 September 2020 - 11:12
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist
Heritage Day is around the corner. We all have very fond memories of this day, growing up the joy of seeing the other children at school dressed in their respective traditional gear were eye opening. Truly SA has such a rich cultures. Over the years the way people mark the day has morphed, with many new and  different additions to our heritage day celebrations but the one thing that has also becme synonymous with Heritage Day is food.

Way to a nation's heart ...

There have been many foods introduced to us as a people, the food we took to the most, has to arguably be rice. There is particularly a brand of rice that has embraced the notion of being part of so many a South African’s heritage celebration, that is Tastic rice. The brand  announced at the beginning of the month that they have collaborated with designer extraordinaire Laduma Ngxokolo.

Ngxokolo, the founder of the iconic MAXHOSA Africa fashion line, has designed a limited edition pack for the brand.

​“As an African brand that speaks to not only the Xhosa people I wanted to create a special and unique design that that will serve as an expression of unity to people across multiple South African cultures,” said  the international knitwear designer.

The launch of the packaging was attended by many industry insiders such as Miss World Rolene Strauss, businesswoman Basetsana Khumalo, songstress Ntokozo Mbambo and socialite Tshepi Vundla.

Flying the South African flag high

As a country we have had so many opportunities to raise our national colours with pride recently, from winning the Rugby World Cup to Zozibini Tunzi winning Miss Universe and having South Africans in the forefront of medical and technological innovations.

 

