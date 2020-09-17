WATCH | Riky Rick's designer balaclava & other fashion moments as MaXhosa shows at NYFW
A masked Riky Rick, suave Maps Maponyane and other local celebs took to the runway as designer Laduma Ngxokolo virtually debuted his Spring/Summer 2021 collection as part of New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Wednesday.
Ngxokolo, whose label MaXhosa Africa was recently lauded by British Vogue, explained on YouTube that this collection was his most colourful yet, as he wanted it to convey a sense of hope, and to reflect that in the midst of the sadness of a global pandemic, “happiness is the new luxury”.
Titled “Ingumangaliso Imisebenzi Kathixo” (God’s Work Is Miraculous), the collection features both men's- and women'swear and has a decidedly athleisure feel. Think tracksuit pants and basketball shorts trimmed with Ngxokolo's famed Xhosa-inspired prints and polo tees aplenty.
WATCH | MaXhosa Africa's Spring/Summer 2021 show.
With pieces like his relaxed double-breasted women's suit, Ngxokolo demonstrated again that he is a genius when it comes to clashing colours and prints artfully. It's this quality that makes his designs instantly recognisable — and, just in case they're not, this collection featured more MaXhosa Africa branding than we've seen before.
The designer also branched out to showcase a fresh type of a print featuring planes and planets; it's playful, but not as sophisticated or striking as his signature geometrics. The Tastic Rice bags, which were inspired by Ngxokolo's recent collaboration with the brand, were another quirky touch.
CELEB MODELS ON THE SHOW
Here's what some of the well-known personalities who walked for Ngxokolo had to say about the experience and his new collection:
Rapper Riky Rick:
Brother @LadumaNgxokolo you are a GENIUS!!! @MaXhosaAfrica we love you forever❤️🌍🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/M92S3wQUW7— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) September 16, 2020
Influencer Tshepi Vundla:
Businesswoman Amanda Dambuza:
I hope you enjoyed my debut at the New York Fashion Week for @maxhosa. I mean😅😅😅🥳🥳🥳🤗🤗🤗🤗🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🥂🥂🥂🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 #SS2021. Catch it again and again on You Tube as I sure will❤❤❤🤗🤗🥰🥰🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/27ljggxuOv— Amanda Dambuza (@amanda_dambuza) September 16, 2020
• MaXhosa Africa's 'Ingumangaliso Imisebenzi Kathixo' collection will be on sale from the end of November 2020.