WATCH | Riky Rick's designer balaclava & other fashion moments as MaXhosa shows at NYFW

A masked Riky Rick, suave Maps Maponyane and other local celebs took to the runway as designer Laduma Ngxokolo virtually debuted his Spring/Summer 2021 collection as part of New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Wednesday.

Ngxokolo, whose label MaXhosa Africa was recently lauded by British Vogue, explained on YouTube that this collection was his most colourful yet, as he wanted it to convey a sense of hope, and to reflect that in the midst of the sadness of a global pandemic, “happiness is the new luxury”.

Titled “Ingumangaliso Imisebenzi Kathixo” (God’s Work Is Miraculous), the collection features both men's- and women'swear and has a decidedly athleisure feel. Think tracksuit pants and basketball shorts trimmed with Ngxokolo's famed Xhosa-inspired prints and polo tees aplenty.