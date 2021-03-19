IN PICTURES | Inside Bonang's exclusive House of BNG celebrations

With a star-studded guest list, media personality Bonang Matheba made sure she partied in style at the second anniversary of her bubbly, House of BNG.

The media personality, who was has been MIA on the socials for the past few weeks, returned with a bang when she shared glamorous scenes from her BNG celebration.

With her MCC reaching another milestone, Matheba took to her Instagram stories to share some of what the exclusive celebrations looked like.

Queen B's guest list included famous faces such as influencers, Tshepi Vundla and Melody Molale, the Major League DJs and musician Focalistic.