IN PICTURES | Inside Bonang's exclusive House of BNG celebrations
With a star-studded guest list, media personality Bonang Matheba made sure she partied in style at the second anniversary of her bubbly, House of BNG.
The media personality, who was has been MIA on the socials for the past few weeks, returned with a bang when she shared glamorous scenes from her BNG celebration.
With her MCC reaching another milestone, Matheba took to her Instagram stories to share some of what the exclusive celebrations looked like.
Queen B's guest list included famous faces such as influencers, Tshepi Vundla and Melody Molale, the Major League DJs and musician Focalistic.
DECOR
Tonight’s vibe #BNGTurns2 🥂 pic.twitter.com/XV90n4wvoT— Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) March 18, 2021
MENU
In one of her stories where she can be seen making a speech, Matheba revealed that most of the people present at the second anniversary were the same guests she had initially celebrated the launch of her bubbly with.
Happy Birthday @houseofbng 🎉🥂#BNGTurns2 pic.twitter.com/1BbBeot9CW— BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) March 18, 2021
FUN VIBES WITH HER CLOSE FRIENDS
Miss Party 💃💙@houseofbng 's 2 Year Anniversary Dinner 🥂🍾🥂🍾@bonang_m 👸❤#BNGTurns2 #2YearsOfBNG— Bonang M's World (@QueenBs_World) March 18, 2021
👑🐝🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ByxSphqJlU
Ain't no party like a BNG party 💃💃💃 #BNGTurns2 pic.twitter.com/43e9l0sjtA— BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) March 18, 2021
Happy girls worldwide 😍 #BNGTurns2 @bonang_m @TshepiVundla pic.twitter.com/6Uu3k6SFOb— BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) March 18, 2021