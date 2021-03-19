S Mag

IN PICTURES | Inside Bonang's exclusive House of BNG celebrations

By Masego Seemela - 19 March 2021 - 12:18
Bonang Matheba at the launch of the House of BNG's canned wine launch.
Bonang Matheba at the launch of the House of BNG's canned wine launch.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

With a star-studded guest list, media personality Bonang Matheba made sure she partied in style at the second anniversary of her bubbly, House of BNG.

The media personality, who was has been MIA on the socials for the past few weeks, returned with a bang when she shared glamorous scenes from her BNG celebration. 

With her MCC reaching another milestone, Matheba took to her Instagram stories to share some of what the exclusive celebrations looked like.

Queen B's guest list included famous faces such as influencers, Tshepi Vundla and Melody Molale, the Major League DJs and musician Focalistic.

DECOR 

The decor at Bonang's BNG party.
The decor at Bonang's BNG party.
Image: Bonang Matheba/ Instagram

MENU

On the menu at Bonang's BNG party.
On the menu at Bonang's BNG party.
Image: Melody Molale/ Instagram

In one of her stories where she can be seen making a speech, Matheba revealed that most of the people present at the second anniversary were the same guests she had initially celebrated the launch of her bubbly with. 

FUN VIBES WITH HER CLOSE FRIENDS

Bonang with rapper Focalistic at the BNG party.
Bonang with rapper Focalistic at the BNG party.
Image: Focalistic/ Instagram

Move over Harry and Meghan — these are the local celebs we'd love to see Oprah interview

From politicians to media darlings, Mzansi is not short of people Oprah can have a chat to.
S Mag
1 week ago

From Bonang to Pearl Thusi: a flashback to famous faces from when they were young

See how SK Khoza, Bonang Matheba, Thando Thabethe, Pearl Thusi and Nandi Madida looked as kids.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Rich Mnisi's R60 000 Xibelani skirt sets tongues wagging

Local designer, Rich Mnisi, dropped his latest collection to much fanfare.
S Mag
1 month ago

MTV Africa Music Awards bounce back with a bang

The MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) are officially making a triumphant return next year after a four-year hiatus.
Entertainment
3 months ago

Sexy red devil, catwoman & Sarafina! Mzansi celebs go all out to celebrate Halloween

These celebs took the game of "dress up" to a whole other level!
Pic of The Day
4 months ago

Canned drinks quench thirst of the young and trendy

The warm weather is upon us and for many South Africans this means braais, picnics and other outdoor events.
Good Life
4 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X