GH Mumm announces new ambassadors before World Champagne Day

With just a little over a week before World Champagne Day (October 23), one of the brands that keep popping up in everybody’s celebrations has announced their new ambassadors.

Actress and presenter Jessica Nkosi, Luxury event designer Precious the Planner, media personalities Sarah Langa, Lerato Sengadi and Tshepi Vundla have been announced as the new GH Mumm South Africa squad alongside multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo, who has been part of the brand for over two years.

It’s been a tough few months and bubbly lovers like the rest of the world are keen on celebrating.

SowetanLIVE caught up with Sarah Langa and asked her what she enjoys about Champagne.

What is your favourite Champagne and food pairing?

My favourite Champagne and food pairing would have to be the GH Mumm Brut with lemon meringue tart. Surprisingly they work well together, if you haven’t tried it, you have to try it. It’s just such a complimentary taste. The lemon zest and citrus with the brut works perfectly together, I would have actually expected you know a chocolate with a brut because obviously the brut is not as sweet as the other variant but brut and lemon meringue is just out of this world.