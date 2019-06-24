Glitz, glamour and all things disco at champagne celebration

Mzansi A-listers Boity Thulo, Kelly Khumalo and Jessica Nkosi channelled 1970s disco on Saturday night at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Sequins, snakeskin, feathers and fur were trending as stars such as Mihlali Ndamase, Khanyi Mbau, Khanya Mkangisa, Thembi Seete and Lunga Shabalala showed off their Studio 54 styles.

Studio 54 was the theme for this year’s Moët & Chandon Grand Day hosted by Maps Maponyane looking dapper in creamy tailoring.

Held annually across the globe the event is a 24-hour celebration that sees the rich and fab from New York City to Ibiza and Tokyo rise a bubbly toast.

Starlet Tshepi Vundla shined in a silver sequined palazzo set to win best-dressed female.

Mandla Mngomezulu in his bold leopard print suit designed by Paledi Segapo scooped best-dressed male.

Revelers were kept on the disco dance floor all night by DJ PH.