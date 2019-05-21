Video girl's Kwesta for love

Unlike most couples, it wasn't love at first sight between Kwesta and his wife Yolanda. However, that didn't stop them from falling head-over-heels for each other.

Their fairytale is all the proof you need that first impressions don't always set the tone for the way things work out.

Judging by how besotted they are with each other, you would never have guessed that Yolanda's first impression of Kwesta was, "he's not my type".

In a video posted on Instagram, Yolanda explained their first meeting.

"My friend called me up and said, 'can you please do my guy a favour, he needs video girls'. So I went there for my friend and I met him [Kwesta] and he wasn't my type," she said.

Kwesta mockingly touched his heart and said he was hurt by the comments. He said when he first saw Yolanda, he liked her and kept annoying her because it bugged her. And the rest, as they say, is history!

The multi-award-winning muso and Yolanda celebrated their love with a dream white wedding surrounded by family and friends in March this year.

The star-studded guest list included Kid X, LootLove and Reason, Tshepi Vundla and her bae JR. Reflecting on the big day, Yolanda said she had married her best friend.

Kwesta looked dapper in a white tuxedo with black trimming, but it was Yolanda who impressed with a strapless gown and beautiful veil.

Yolanda wrote on Instagram then: "Yesterday I married my best friend. So many people to thank, I'll get through it I promise. For now I just want to thank my husband for choosing me. I love you Mr Vilakazi."