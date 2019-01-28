Usain Bolt lights up Sun Met gig

The star-studded Sun Met after-party was popping and it's all thanks to eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

Once local stars were done showing off their embellished sartorial layers at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town under this year's fashion theme of African luxury: precious metals; the 32-year-old retired Jamaican sprinter opened the dance floor Mzansi style just after 7pm.

Looking dapper in a three-piece check suit by designer Carlton Brown, Bolt hit the dance floor with Prince Kaybee and Busiswa's smash Banomoya playing. He showcased his best vosho and Thuso Phala dance moves.

Bolt hosted the horse racing event for the second consecutive time with bombshell Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

"South Africa, I love you, it's wonderful to be back," he said.

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago missed all the festivities, and lounged around poolside at her hotel in a white retro bikini.

Sowetan learnt that she didn't attend because she had a fitting crisis at the 11th hour.

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi, Dineo Moeketsi and Solo, Jr and Tshepi Vundla as well as Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya and Aamirah served couples goals at the event.

Boity Thulo, Lunga Shabalala, Langa Mavuso, Mafikizolo, Moonchild and Linda Mtoba were the A-list guests.