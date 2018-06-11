PHOTOS | From Boity to K Naomi - enchanting golden beauties at Moët Grand Day

TV personality Lorna Maseko proved that nothing says let's party like a sequined little number on Saturday night.

The mini-dress that Maseko donned - hugging her in all the right places - at the annual Moët & Chandon Grand Day party held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg - not only had the sparkles, but also resulted in her being named best-dressed.

Regarded as one of the most-anticipated soirées on the Mzansi social calendar, the shindig attracted the crème-de-la-crème of the Johannesburg celebrity society. This included Boity Thulo, Kelly Khumalo, K Naomi, Uyanda Mbuli, David Tlale, Khanya Mkangisa, Buhle Samuels, Omuhle Gela and Lunga Shabalala.

The fashion theme for the year "Gold is Grand" saw guests shimmer as they raised their glasses in celebration.

Since its inception in 2016, the 24-hour day-to-night event sees champagne lovers from over 80 countries including Paris, Hong Kong, Lagos and Montreal, raise a bubbly worldwide toast.

Actress Dineo Moeketsi and boyfriend Solo, presenter Bontle Modiselle and partner Priddy Ugly, socialite Tshepi Vundla and rapper JR, made it a couple's night.

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago kept guests on the dance floor well into midnight

"It was an amazing experience. I have always wanted to play at this grand party for years. Being surrounded by my peers and DJing for them it was such a great feeling. I loved every second of it. It was classy from the decor to the people, food and the bubbly that was flowing nonstop."