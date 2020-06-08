Pearl Thusi: 'Killing African nationals that reside in SA is something I will never defend'

With the #BlackLivesMatter movement dominating headlines, SA's very own actress Pearl Thusi came under scrutiny for her comments on xenophobia.

Pearl, who's been vocal about the recent protests in America over the killing of George Floyd, shared how she would not limit herself to borders that were drawn by colonisers.

Taking to Twitter, Pearl wrote, “Killing African nationals that reside in SA is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonisers will never be something I limit myself with.”