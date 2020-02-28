Pearl Thusi puts her heart into Queen Sono

Everyone at an exquisite Johannesburg hotel is making a huge fuss over Pearl Thusi.

Who can blame them? Mama Panther, as she is fondly known to her fans, is about to make Netflix history with Queen Sono.

She leads the streaming service's first African original series and it debuts today in 190 countries.

The four-star hotel's luxury suites have been booked to conduct interviews. There are bodyguards escorting the supporting cast that includes Vuyo Dabula, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Chiedza Mhende.

After a 30-minute delay in our interview, I'm finally greeted by Thusi.

She is Queen Sono, sporting a septum ring, sheer blouse and palazzo pants.

Thusi collapses onto the sofa in one of the presidential suites and next to her is her arch-nemesis in the show, Kate Liquorish.

Once Thusi relaxes she admits that she's nervous about the world seeing the anticipated series.

"I'm scared but I'm very excited and grateful. I hope people are inspired and enjoy it. I'm scared that people might not like it," she confesses.

"When you put your heart out and give it to people they can crush you. It's scary to be vulnerable at any given time.

"Everything has led to this moment, to prepare me for this moment. The cooler and calmer I keep my head, the better. A year from now people will have moved on. It is a lot of pressure when you are doing the work but now I've done the work and there is nothing more I can do. The hardest part of the job is done."