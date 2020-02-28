New series Queen Sono fails to take off

Queen Sono opens on a high note with a visually thrilling shot of leading lady Pearl Thusi strolling across scenic Zanzibar.

It's like a frame taken out of a James Bond film with Thusi as a femme fatale Bond girl, but only she's calling the shots - she's 007 with a 'fro.

While the scene raises expectations, it fails to take off. That's the problem with Netflix's first original series in Africa with Kagiso Lediga as show-runner; it gets in its own way too often.

Queen Sono exercises restraints in places it should flourish and show off.

It is beautifully captured and holds its own visually against the best espionage dramas of this era such as Homeland, Quantico and The Americans.