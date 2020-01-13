Rihanna, DJ Zinhle & Will Smith: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
In the world of Celebville, the festive season is usually the busiest time, with our faves generally working to entertain us through the holidays.
So it comes as little surprise to see so many of them now enjoying the fruits of their labour with lavish holidays. But that's not all our faves were up to: others took time out to don top threads to go and impress at the races, and some continued with business as usual as they promoted their brands.
Here's a peak at what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend.
Besties Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle are enjoying what appears to be a picturesque holiday in the exotic island of Mauritius. The two have not been shy to share how much they love each other, posting loving images of each other, including this one by DJ Zinhle, simply captioned: "My baby girl".
View this post on Instagram
Ereng traditional dance mo ngwaneng!😂😂😂 Old School!😉😬 #monateompolaelang😂 Maybe I should create my own #tiktok incorporating Setswana traditional dance!😂😂😂🤷🏽♀️ Don’t you think?🤔🤣❤️ . #postgymchronicles😬 #proudmotswana #familymatters . 📹 The kid @ali.ferguson_ ❤️ Vocals : @astoshiah ❤️
Connie Ferguson, who turns 50 this year, simply won't let us rest! The mom of two and grandmother of one keeps showing us that kuguga othandayo is truly a thing. Connie, who almost broke the internet with a video of her abs, further showed us just how hip and happening she is, when she shared this video of herself dancing.
Khanya Mkangisa has been serving up all of the sauce on her Instagram posts. The TV presenter, who last year had a tough time following a drunk driving incident , seems to have picked herself up as she continues to live what seems to be her best life. This Sunday she took to the waters aboard a yacht, looking phly in a white mini dress and fashionable sneakers.
Now this is a sight we don't often see: DJ Naves, all dressed up in formal wear. The hit maker was one of the few A-listers who flocked down to the Cape to go enjoy the first of the fancy races. Obviously he wasn't rolling solo, but with best friend and appendage, DJ Sphectacula. The pair sure do clean up well!
View this post on Instagram
New Year, New Valentine’s gift! Get ready to do the most in 2020 with these sexy @savagexfenty styles. We have TWO very special boxes curated and designed by one of my faves and first collaborator for #SavageX, @adamselman 🥰!!!! Head to savagex.com NOW to grab yours #UXTRA #XXSavageX
Rihanna has her fans in a panic as she continues to delay the release of her much anticipated album. The (former?) singer has been building a fashion empire which includes beauty and a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty. While Riri has still said nothing about an album release date, she did post saucy images promoting the lingerie line's Valentine's edition. Who knows, maybe her February 14 act of love will be finally releasing her album...
The Bad Boys franchise is back with a bang, and we are as excited as any other fan. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith took time out of their promotional tour this weekend, to accept an odd but fitting honorary award from the Miami Police, as they were named honorary police officers! Let's hope they don't take the award too literally....we've seen the carnage their characters leave.