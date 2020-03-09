Thando Thabethe, Pearl Thusi & Davido: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While International Women's Day was this past weekend, it is not all which was celebrated. The past two days were generally celebratory, especially in the lives of our celebs.
In Mzansi, career milestones were celebrated, as were the birthdays of loved ones.
Abroad, the spirit was just as celebratory with celebs doing the unbelievable and making musical history.
Here's what some of your faves got up to.
Actress and radio deejay Thando Thabethe spent her weekend partying in Rosebank alongside her supporters. As with all the parties hosted by the star, we have no doubt this one was also an absolute jump.
TV presenter and entertainer, Tshego Koke, spent part of his weekend in the gym working towards his body goals. The television star has made his fitness journey public and inspires his followers through regular images and videos of himself working out.
You came into our lives and added so much joy and love... time passes so quickly and I can’t believe you’re 5 years old already! Thank you for everything my little tri-lingual fairy! You’re my beautiful unicorn blutterfy and I can’t imagine life without you! 🦄🦋❤️ @okuhle.konke
Pearl Thusi celebrated her daughter's birthday this weekend. In an Instagram post, she poured her heart out, expressing how happy her five year old daughter makes her and how she cannot imagine her life without her. Many celebs including Dj Zinhle and Thando Thabethe took to the comment section to share some love and well wishes for the birthday girl.
Davido spent his weekend in Los Angeles making history. Sharing the stage with Chris Brown, the show was completely sold out and the two stars had large crowds eating from the palm of their hands.
Congratulations to all of our winners from the @arnoldsports finals. @thorbjornsson in strongman, @william_bonac in the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championship, @isapecini in the Bikini Championship, @sergioolivajr with the best poser award, and finally @big_ramy won the inaugural Franco Columbu Most Muscular Trophy. Thank you to everyone that came out!
Actor and bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenneger, spent his weekend at the Arnold Sports Festival finals where he congratulated various winners of the challenge. The Arnold Festival is one of the largest multi-sport events in the world, consisting of professional bodybuilding, fitness, as well as a figure and bikini expo.
Happy International Women’s Day to these queens from Africa’s first Netflix original #QueenSono 💕✨💋👩🏽🤝👩🏾👭👩🏼🤝👩🏾 • • I hosted them for the Queen Sono round table with @netflixsa and we had great conversations! Thanks again ladies for your time and realness. Congratulations on a stellar production! I’ve put the link for the full show up on my stories + bio. Do let me know what you think! #queensononetflix #strengthinunity
To celebrate International Women's Day, Pearl Modiadie hosted the leading ladies of Queen Sono as part of the Netflix round table. Uplifting and inspirational conversations were had, and we believe this was a great way to celebrate the day of women.