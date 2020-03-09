S Mag

Thando Thabethe, Pearl Thusi & Davido: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By S MAG - 09 March 2020 - 11:28
 

While International Women's Day was this past weekend, it is not all which was celebrated. The past two days were generally celebratory, especially in the lives of our celebs. 

In Mzansi, career milestones were celebrated, as were the birthdays of loved ones. 

Abroad, the spirit was just as celebratory with celebs doing the unbelievable and making musical history. 

 

Here's what some of your faves got up to. 

Actress and radio deejay Thando Thabethe spent her weekend partying in Rosebank alongside her supporters. As with all the parties hosted by the star, we have no doubt this one was also an absolute jump. 

TV presenter and entertainer, Tshego Koke, spent part of his weekend in the gym working towards his body goals. The television star has made his fitness journey public and inspires his followers through regular images and videos of himself working out. 

Pearl Thusi celebrated her daughter's birthday this weekend. In an Instagram post, she poured her heart out, expressing how happy her five year old daughter makes her and how she cannot imagine her life without her. Many celebs including Dj Zinhle and Thando Thabethe took to the comment section to share some love and well wishes for the birthday girl. 

Davido spent his weekend in Los Angeles making history. Sharing the stage with Chris Brown, the show was completely sold out and the two stars had large crowds eating from the palm of their hands. 

Actor and bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenneger, spent his weekend at the Arnold Sports Festival finals where he congratulated various winners of the challenge. The Arnold Festival is one of the largest multi-sport events in the world, consisting of professional bodybuilding, fitness, as well as a figure and bikini expo. 

To celebrate International Women's Day, Pearl Modiadie hosted the leading ladies of Queen Sono as part of the Netflix round table. Uplifting and inspirational conversations were had, and we believe this was a great way to celebrate the day of women. 

