WATCH | 'I'm yours till death' - a glimpse into Somhale’s TV wedding special

Two-and-a half years after meeting at a book launch, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung tied the knot in a lavish white wedding on Thursday.

While much of the nation kept hitting the refresh button on social media, in hope of catching a glimpse of the wedding, the couple revealed that the entire wedding will be aired in a four-part wedding special next month.

The white wedding, and traditional wedding, held late last year, will be part of the Showmax special Somizi & Mohale: The Union, premiering on February 24. Additional episodes will be aired every Monday, ending with the white wedding on March 16.

A trailer for the special shows gorgeous décor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.