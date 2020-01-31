Pic of The Day

WATCH | 'I'm yours till death' - a glimpse into Somhale’s TV wedding special

By Kyle Zeeman - 31 January 2020 - 10:01
Mohale and Somizi are serving so many goals with their wedding special.
Image: Supplied/ Showmax

Two-and-a half years after meeting at a book launch, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung tied the knot in a lavish white wedding on Thursday. 

While much of the nation kept hitting the refresh button on social media, in hope of catching a glimpse of the wedding, the couple revealed that the entire wedding will be aired in a four-part wedding special next month.

The white wedding, and traditional wedding, held late last year, will be part of the Showmax special Somizi & Mohale: The Union, premiering on February 24. Additional episodes will be aired every Monday, ending with the white wedding on March 16.

A trailer for the special shows gorgeous décor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.

The traditional wedding was attended by the likes of Vusi Nova, Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest and Julius Malema.

The white wedding was also attended by Mzansi's A-listers, including Minnie Dlamini, Mam'Mkhize, Norma Gigaba, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Shimza, Lerato Sengadi, Thando Thabethe, Ayanda Thabethe and Khanyi Mbau.

In the trailer released before the wedding special, Somizi and Mohale can be seen gushing over each other and reflecting on the moment they met.

“Dear Somizi, the basis of my reason for loving you was because I was always attracted to selfless people who are themselves and never care about anyone else ... May the coming times be only happiness and nothing less. I am yours till death,” Mohale said.

“Dear Mohale, I never chose to love you. I never planned to love you. I found myself feeling it and then I fell deep in it ... We have been tested, every eye on every move we make. For the fact that we are still writing these letters, means we still have it in us to pass the test ... I am yours till death,” said Somizi.

