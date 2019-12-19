An age of unlikely superheroes

Thanks to digital media the 2010s saw some unorthodox cultural spin-offs that produced some unlikely superstars.

This decade all you needed was a mobile phone, Instagram account and latest photo editing apps to create the content that people signed up for.

How dare you think that millennials are self-obsessed and lazy? They are coining it with user-generated content that has empowered the young. Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase used her curvaceous figure to break the internet. Plus-sized model Lesego "ThickLeeyonce" Legobane became the face of body positivity.

Visual artist Trevor Stuurman's camera connected him with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Vogue. Sbahle Mpisane and Nkateko "Takkies" Dinwiddy became the fitness bunnies.

Moshe Ndiki used YouTube to become this year's most sought-after male star. Provocateur Zodwa Wabantu went panty-less and the rest has been pop culture history.

This decade also saw the rise of Reality TV stars. From Nonhle Goes to Hollywood in 2011, a whole new world of the reality show star was birthed.

Sunday night television moved from movie night to reality TV night.