AKA, Kwesta & Pearl Thusi: local celebs serve up lit #travelgoals
Januworry is clearly not a thing for our local celebs, if their Instagram posts is anything to go by.
After a busy festive season, working, a few of them have taken to the sky to chase the sun on exotic holidays.
Whether travelling with family or friends, island living and memories seem to be the name of the game.
Here are some of your favourite celebs who have been the epitome of 'travel goals' of late.
AKA
Supamega always does things differently, so it came as no surprise that he picked South Korea for his latest holiday. The rapper has posted several pictures of himself totally owning the streets of Seoul.
PEARL THUSI & DJ ZINHLE
Besties Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle seem to not do too many things apart these days, including going on holiday. Pearl posted a snap that threatened to break the internet where the two share a kiss while living their best bikini lives. A
KWESTA
Kwesta has one of the cutest families around. So imagine our joy when the 'Vur Vai' hitmaker went on a famcation in Zanzibar. The musician has been kindly sharing pictures of himself with his gorgeous wife and daughter.
TOL ASS MO
Comedian and TV personality Tol Ass Mo jetted off to Mozambique with his family. If social media posts are anything to go by, this fun and colourful family thoroughly enjoys island living.
DJ QUE from Distruction Boyz
Member of award winning gqom duo Distruction Boyz, Quinton 'Dj Que' Mgobhozi gave us serious envy when he shared his amazing looking Maldives trip. The muso, whom we're used to seeing alongside his partner, took to the holiday with a slightly prettier partner, girlfriend Amanda Hlengwa. We love love!
RIKY RICK
Mr Boss Zonke made his way to Bali with his family for some quality time and relaxation. The rapper and songwriter shared snaps of himself enjoying the water with his wife and two children.