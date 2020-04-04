WATCH | Bassie spreads hope during lockdown with this gospel song
While many in Mzansi freak out over the spread of Covid-19 and worry about the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to curb its spread, Bassie Kumalo is out here spreading hope.
The former beauty queen and businesswoman has taken up the challenge by Tyler Perry to sing the gospel song He's Got The Whole World In His Hands, to spread hope across the globe.
Bassie posted a video of herself singing the song with a bit of Zulu spice, and encouraged all South Africans to unite.
“You know I’m always the last one to catch the bus, but oksalayo silapha ngoku. I know I’m a few days out but hey it’s never too late to spread good cheer.
“Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. (Psalm 150:6) We are a praying nation in SA. Let’s sing and pray in unison because as we raise our voice in song, the heavens roar!”
She invited others to sing the song, including Lira, Nhlanhla Nciza, Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi.
“Sing it in whatever language pleases your heart. What a beautiful idea to spread this humble prayer united.
“Inviting artists, familia and friends to join in to represent to come help raise the voice of Africa. You don’t have to be an award winning artist ... I’m not,” she added.
