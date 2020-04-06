Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies' shares her lockdown survival tips

Forget Netflix and Chill – Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies has been doing a lot of “quarantine and chill” during the national lockdown.

The 19-year-old singer’s viewing pleasures during the lockdown include Pearl Thusi’s Queen Sono as well as young adult series On My Block.While under lockdown with her family in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, they have also been entertaining themselves with board games.

Below Fielies gives Sowetan four other survival tips on how she has been handling the lockdown:

1. I try to always focus on the positive like the fact that I'm still alive and breathing; the fact that I have a roof over my head and the small things that you can appreciate in times like these. I find that it's better to try and think of all the good than focus on the negative "what ifs" and panic – this is just for my sanity and peace of mind.

2. Practice good hygiene like washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, don’t forget to sanitise as well. I usually go up to my forearms because I have a habit of leaning on them. I also wash my makeup brushes and wipe my phone regularly because it's in my hands most of the time. Please stay home to prevent the spread of Covid-19, this is so important. Only go out for essentials or for medical reasons.

3. I use this time to be productive and make time for things I never really had time for and prioritise things like reading,working out, eating healthier and self-care.

4. I make it a priority to pray, it helps with my anxiety and calms my mind. For me, it's very important to pray for those infected, the medical staff, families and neighbours.