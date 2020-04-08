Basetsana Kumalo shares some wisdom on educating children about Covid-19

The mother of the tribe and media mogul Basetsana Kumalo has warned that what parents communicate to their children during the country's coronavirus pandemic will ultimately become their reality.

The media mogul shared her views on Instagram about the state of the country during the pandemic and how parents needed to act wisely during this time.

“Yes it’s a national crisis, yes it’s a global disaster, yes it’s a state of emergency, what we communicate to our children is and will be their absolute reality.”

Bassie explained that while many children are quite confused about what is taking place in the country regarding the virus, parents needed to take caution when speaking to their little ones as they believe whatever is being said.

“They know and believe what we say. May I implore us to be mindful of what we say to them and how we communicate with them about Covid-19.

“Let’s rather empower them on what steps to follow to protect themselves and others, rather than dreading that they will be home to eat you out of the house and home and clean out your fridge.”