Basetsana Kumalo on women negotiating lobola: Women should be given a seat at the table

Basetsana Kumalo is one of the women who have been at the forefront of women empowerment since her Miss SA days and she took to her Instagram to share an inspiring story of how she joined a men-only lobola delegation and how important that was for women to see.

Bassie, as she's affectionately called by her followers, explained that for the third time in her life, she got the rare honour of being part of what is traditionally an honour reserved for "men only" when she sat in at one of her "daughter's" lobola negotiations.

"I love our culture, I love our roots, I love our customs, I love our tradition, I love the beauty of two families coming together as one. This morning I had the true honour of being uNozakuzaku, (I don't know what the English word is....help anyone) for lobola negotiations for one of the #DaughtersOfMyHeart Lethabo Zana Ndala... representing the Ndala family as the Nkosi family brought us izinkomo."