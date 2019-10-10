Basetsana Kumalo talks to us about her new book

Kumalo says she was always going to write a memoir, having journaled for years, even using a dictaphone to record her thoughts. She is glad she waited as now was the right time to tell her story. Besides 25 years since her crowning, it has also been “25 years of Top Billing, reflecting on 25 years of democracy, 25 years of my walk with Christ and turning 45 this year. It just feels all aligned in terms of where my life is at.”

Writing about her life, Kumalo says, has been the most intense experience: “There’s a lot of dark moments in the book, chapters in my life that I thought I had buried and I never wanted to go back there, but through writing my memoir I had to be honest and open in the book.

“I am standing truly in the light of my own truth in this book.” Kumalo is vulnerable and fearless in her memoir. She is candid about her abusive relationship with boxing champion Dingaan Thobela, her miscarriages, her parents’ deaths, the ongoing saga with her stalker, her married life, her life as a mother and businesswoman.