Fallen boxing hero Tsietsi Maretloane not forgotten

The late Tsietsi Maretloane will always have a special place in South African boxing history, more so in the hearts of his many admirers.

It is thus proper to exalt the fallen hero today - a day before South Africa celebrates Heritage Day.

Maretloane died of pneumonia on May 21 2002.

He was the first black South African boxer to win an undisputed SA title after stopping Freddie Rust in the 11th round of their featherweight bout on November 14 1977.

That was just after mixed bouts between black and white South Africans had been legalised by the SA Boxing Board of Control. The system of "white" and "supreme" titles was then discarded.

Born in Mdantsane on May 26 1954, Maretloane made his professional debut in 1973. After being stopped in six rounds by Ben "TNT" Lekalake in 1974, Maretloane defeated Alfred "Kid Bassie" Buqwana (retired world-class referee and judge) and Joseph "Skiet" Tsotetsi. Maretloane then won the SA "non-white" featherweight title after defeating Victor "Kid Shuffle" Mpiyakhe on May 8 1976, and also outpointed Evans "Kid Jaguar" Gwiji.