Basetsana Kumalo on her memoir: It's the most important project of my life

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo has lived a life filled with triumphs and tribulations, and has documented her life story for the world to read.

Bassie recently revealed she has penned a memoir of her life, set for release in October.

Bassie: My Journey of Hope will tell the story of the icon from her rise to fame as a fresh-faced Miss South Africa in 1994 to the face of South Africa’s new democracy and a media mogul.

It will also touch on her marriage to Romeo Kumalo, their heartbreaking struggle to have a family and her relationships with mentors like Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Graça Machel.