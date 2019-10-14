Bonang Matheba, Ntando Duma & Basetsana Kumalo: see what your fave celebs got up to over the weekend
We’ve gone through another weekend which means we’re well on our way to the festive season! Judging from the weekend some of our favourite celebrities have had, Dezemba is already a lifestyle for them.
From trips abroad, romantic adventures to slaying the runway, here’s what your fave celebs got up to this weekend.
Jet-setter Bonang Matheba was in Dallas, Texas in the US hosting the Equanimity Awards and of course home girl brought her best foot forward. Judging from her insta stories, Queen B’s US adventure isn’t over just yet – she’s currently in the City of Dreams, Los Angeles.
Thank you for the Word Ps Ray McCauley. He continued teaching on the names of God. Today he delved into Jehovah Roha - our shepherd. He reveals His character and nature through His names. The shepherd will guide you, the shepherd restores, the shepherd will protect you, the shepherd covers you. Have a beautiful and blessed Sunday bolove. ❤
What does a media mogul do after launching her autobiography and hopping in and out of interviews? She lets her hair down and goes to church! Basetsana Kumalo took a well-deserved break from promoting her new book Bassie: My journey of hope to receive some affirming words that aren’t her own and she obviously looked gorgeous while doing it.
Mother and daughter, Ntando Duma and Sbahle Mzizi had a fashion moment to remember this weekend! The pair walked the runway hand-in-hand at the African Fashion International Joburg Fashion week on Saturday for Khosi Nkosi.
It was Sunday Fun Day indeed for Thando Thabethe. The TV personality went on an adventurous date with a man who has a striking resemblance to Lunga Shabalala and the pair did everything an adrenaline junky would love from clay shooting to quad biking.
In other love lives here news, Kwesta and his family had the cutest matching moment yesterday. It seems the Vilakazi's had a little getaway this weekend to celebrate Khai and Yolanda's birthdays.
Priddy Ugly took a trip down memory lane this weekend. The rapper was reminiscing on his wedding day and even released a single titled Sweetie Lavo dedicated to his wife, Bontle Modiselle. The couple recently tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.