Bassie, Phamotse fight turns ugly

The catfight between businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo and author Jackie Phamotse is far from over.

This after the former Miss SA filed another case against Phamotse for violating a court order.

Kumalo, who was engaged in a heated legal battle five months ago to gag Phamotse from spreading sensational allegations against her husband Romeo Kumalo, opened a case of contempt of court at Midrand police station on Tuesday, claiming that her adversary had violated the court order she obtained against her.

