Bassie to Romeo on their anniversary: I have never known this kind of love
After 18 years of wedded bliss celebrity power couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo are still madly in love with each other.
Bassie and Romeo celebrated their wedding anniversary over the weekend and she poured her heart out about the bond they share.
“18 years ago I walked down the isle with my father in hand to marry the love of my life‚ my heart person‚ my inspiration‚ one who brings me immense joy and pleasure. You looked me deep in my eyes and promised to love me and protect me‚ and you have lived up to those vows and so much more.
You believe in me‚ you want the best for me‚ you push me when I doubt myself‚ you celebrate my achievements like they are your own. You look at me as only you can‚ you laugh at my lame jokes‚ you go to war for me ....I have never known this kind of love.”
Bassie said there was never a dull moment in their home and hailed Romeo for being the most incredible dad to their children.
She also gushed over the way Romeo made her feel more than two decades later.
“You still make me laugh uncontrollably. 21 years of being together and 18 years of being married has been my greatest joy. I feel like we grew up together and raised each other‚ since we were so young when we got married and what we just wanted to do was to be together no matter what.
“We wanted to have a family‚ travel‚ run businesses‚ have fun and just be‚ so many dreams we had in our younger days and so blessed that most by Grace we have been granted. You have given me that and so much more.”
Bassie and Romeo also recreated an intimate wedding for their little children‚ who don’t understand why they weren’t at the first one.
Cute!
....what a precious day.....cutting of the cake was so special. So the #tribe have always asked why they were not at the wedding in 2000, trying to explain to a 6 year old and 4 year old that they were not born has been a mission, so they asked us to get married again today, so they can be part of it...today they got to be part of our special day, and cut the cake. #MotherhoodMyHighestCalling
My mini me Bontle Ba Morena all dressed up for our family Thanksgiving and Wedding Anniversary, in her first couture dress. Thank you Hangwani @rubiconclothing for making us look gorgeous. She couldn’t get over the fact that we had “same same pretty dresses.” Little girls, sugar and spice and everything nice, wishes and dreams, she’s more than she seems, sipping tea and playing ball, picks herself right up after a fall, make believe and play pretend, her imagination has no end, strong and brave and sweet and smart describing her, that’s just the start, embrace yourself and watch out world for this amazing little girl. ♥️ #Heartbeat #MyLove #MyChild #Blessing
They say love is in the detail, thank you my dear friend Dr Mpho Ndou @dzuvha_tfv for the most exquisite setting. The attention to detail you and your team @ashas_lifestyle put was just beautiful and pleasing to the eye. I love your work, you just put your heart into everything you do. Everyone is still raving about your food as well. Thank you my darling. 😘😘😘
