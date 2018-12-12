After 18 years of wedded bliss celebrity power couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo are still madly in love with each other.

Bassie and Romeo celebrated their wedding anniversary over the weekend and she poured her heart out about the bond they share.

“18 years ago I walked down the isle with my father in hand to marry the love of my life‚ my heart person‚ my inspiration‚ one who brings me immense joy and pleasure. You looked me deep in my eyes and promised to love me and protect me‚ and you have lived up to those vows and so much more.

You believe in me‚ you want the best for me‚ you push me when I doubt myself‚ you celebrate my achievements like they are your own. You look at me as only you can‚ you laugh at my lame jokes‚ you go to war for me ....I have never known this kind of love.”

Bassie said there was never a dull moment in their home and hailed Romeo for being the most incredible dad to their children.

She also gushed over the way Romeo made her feel more than two decades later.

“You still make me laugh uncontrollably. 21 years of being together and 18 years of being married has been my greatest joy. I feel like we grew up together and raised each other‚ since we were so young when we got married and what we just wanted to do was to be together no matter what.

“We wanted to have a family‚ travel‚ run businesses‚ have fun and just be‚ so many dreams we had in our younger days and so blessed that most by Grace we have been granted. You have given me that and so much more.”

Bassie and Romeo also recreated an intimate wedding for their little children‚ who don’t understand why they weren’t at the first one.

Cute!