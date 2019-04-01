Basetsana Kumalo on parenting and being part of UNICEF's Influential Women Circle

“We as parents cannot afford to outsource parenting to teachers and extended family. Its our responsibility to make loving homes to that our children will love others, not hurt them. This is another issue in which children need to see us in action, not just hear us talk,” says Kumalo.

UNICEF South Africa’s Influential Women Circle, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, is launching its first Annual Autumn Ball, which is set to take place at the exclusive Steyn City on Thursday 4 April 2019. Newly appointed UNICEF South Africa Advocate for Volunteers, Maps Maponyane will be the charming auctioneer on the evening.

Kumalo says this cause as well as raising socially responsible children is important.

“If we want to raise children who stand for social change, we have to stand up for those in need and we have to to this consistently, in their presence. Once we have acted out the lesson, we can then open the discussion and add further teachable moments along the way.”

The exclusive Autumn Ball is open to the public, with an aim to bring not only business leaders and philanthropists together, but also allow individuals to purchase tickets or tables, to raise as much funds as possible.

Guests can expect a three-course dinner paired with wines by Boschendal. The entertainment line-up includes Zakes Bantwini and band, comedian Tracey-Lee Oliver, South African crooner Brenda Mtambo and an exclusive fashion show.

Single tickets are selling for R1500, excluding VAT and table sales are R15 000 excluding VAT. To purchase your tickets for either singles or tables, please contact Naeemah Soeker (naeemah@vividluxury.co.za) or on 021 465 2312