NPA to decide on Bassie, Romeo defamation, crimen injuria case

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) South Gauteng will decide on the fate of author and social media big cheese Jackie Phamotse in due course.

This was confirmed by NPA South Gauteng Spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane.

"I can confirm that the police have referred the matter to us for a decision whether to prosecute. However, the prosecutor who is handling the case referred the matter back to the police for further investigation," he said. Phamotse found her self on the wrong side of the law after businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo opened cases of defamation and crimine injuria against her at the Midrand police station

last week.

This after a Twitter storm that was ignited by Phamotse's controversial tweet on June 5 about a TV mogul and her hubby .

Even though Phamotse did not mention Kumalo by name, Twitter users responded and identified her as the faceless "female TV mogul" and her husband Romeo Kumalo.

In her tweet, the author of Bare: The Blessers Game, The Breeding Of An Underdog, claimed that she overheard a conversation between one of her "girls" and a "TV mogul".