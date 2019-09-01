Bassie Kumalo’s sweet tribute to Nomzamo will have you in tears

Nomzamo Mbatha’s role in the upcoming sequel of the 1988 film Coming 2 America deserves to be celebrated, and Basetsana Kumalo’s celebration of it is definitely a tear jerker.

Bassie has been in Nomzamo’s life since her childhood and can’t help but feel like a proud aunt.

On the day of Nomzamo’s announcement about the role, Bassie couldn't wait to rejoice in the news with everyone else on Instagram.

“Today, baby girl, you are an international movie star! You have earned that accolade, so bask in it!” Bassie captions on a series of pictures of Nomzamo and herself.

Bassie said she had been watching Nomzamo slay and she couldn't be prouder.

"Through the years Zamo, I have watched how hard you have worked to cultivate and hone your craft, with such diligence, precision and determination. You're happy disposition, childlike manner and exuberance always delighted us when you were growing up. Now the world gets to appreciate the gift of you, in its full essence."