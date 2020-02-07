LISTEN | Mihlali Ndamase gives us the 411 on her relationship status

YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase is one of the coolest kids on these social media streets at the moment ... making Hopper HQ's global Instagram rich list last year and her one million and counting social media following is all the proof you need.

But she's managed to hide some parts of her life from the public eye successfully.

That is until she finally decided to share a bit more with TshisaLIVE.

Obvs the big question was ... does sis have a boyfriend? LOL, that question caught her off guard.

Listen to her response: