Play your Zuma games alright ANC, but leave SA out of it

A child born at the very beginning of the political saga that has over the years mutated into the Jacob Zuma corruption case is now in the twilight of her teens.

Depending on when she started school and how well she did over the years, she probably wrote her matric exams late last year.

She would not have seen Nelson Mandela as president of the country, but she has lived through Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa as heads of state.

In her brief lifetime, she has witnessed her country host the Soccer World Cup, winning the Rugby World Cup in 2007 and in 2019, winning Miss World and Miss Universe. She would have also witnessed the grief of our nation and the rest of the freedom-loving world when Mandela departed from earth.

This child, now approaching her 20s, has also lived through a SA where, despite social welfare intervention by the state, poverty remains a reality for millions of citizens.

Economic inequality, mostly still along the racial lines created and enforced by colonialism and apartheid, is still a defining feature of our nation and unemployment, especially among the young and black, is on the rise.