Mihlali slams claims she’s promoting immorality with 'confessions chat'

By Kyle Zeeman - 08 January 2020 - 09:45
Mihlali had the streets sweating when she shared some of the confessions.
Image: Mihlali's Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase has taken aim at those who accused her of promoting bad behaviour and immorality, asking if those judging her were standing in for God.

The YouTube star again found herself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after she took to Instagram Stories to encourage followers to share their deepest secrets.

She started the confession game by telling her followers that she wasn't here for any stories about murder, but she was soon flooded with “confessions” of murder, cheating and even alleged poisonings.

Mihlali shared many of the more hectic ones on her Stories.

She later revealed that some had come from fake accounts, but refused to share the names of those who had confessed.

The star said she received personal messages from users who slammed her for promoting bad behaviour and immorality by sharing the crazy confessions.

In a post she told her haters to back off.

“To the saints in my DM's outraged by me 'promoting' bad behaviour and lack of morals, did tatu God go on holiday and leave you in charge?”

She said she was not here to judge anyone who had confessed and she should not get heat because of other people's choices. 

“I didn't play this game to judge or correct people, it's not my job. Everyone that participated is an adult, they know what they're doing. Andingeni ndawo.”

Meanwhile, the storm moved from Instagram to Twitter, where “Mihlali's IG” was one of the most talked-about topics on the social media network.

Tweeps shared memes and messages about the confessions and their regrets after reading them.

