5 style lessons to steal from: Mihlali Ndamase
YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase was recently falsely accused of donning a fake Chanel bag. One thing that's certainly not fake? Her fashionista credentials.
Take a quick scroll through her Instagram account and you'll see that the beauty vlogger has mastered the art of pulling together simple looks that are packed with personality.
Here are five style lessons to learn from the social media celeb:
1. YES, YOU CAN WEAR BLACK IN SPRING
As fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly so aptly stated in The Devil Wears Prada, “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking!” Miss Priestly would no doubt be impressed that Mihlali thinks beyond such clichés — like many of us she seems to love wearing black and does so all year round.
To keep a black outfit looking flirty and fresh for spring and summer, opt for more casual silhouettes and be sure to show off some skin — be it your arms, legs or decolletage. Style your look with a pop of colour, some bright lipstick and big sunnies, and you're good to go.
2. COME FULL CIRCLE
Circle skirts have been around since the 1950s and it's easy to understand why: they're elegant, timeless and their feminine silhouette can be quite dramatic. Each year we see a new take on these skirts — be they pleated, velvet, tulle or in a loud, bold print — and it seems Mihlali is as obsessed with them as we are.
As these skirts are rather voluminous on the bottom, be sure to team them with a top that's more streamlined and fitted. Pair one with a crop top and sneakers for a casual day look, or stilettos, a clean-cut shirt and statement earrings for a smarter event.
3. PRINTS CHARMING
Whether it's a demure polka dot or a flamboyant oversized floral, nothing adds interest and personality to an outfit like a print.
Mihlali can often be spotted donning prints head-to-toe, but if you're not brave enough to follow suit, pick one patterned item and let it be your statement piece. Pair a patterned trouser with a plain white T-shirt, or a printed jacket with fitted boyfriend jeans, a white shirt and pointy pumps.
4. BLAZE A TRAIL
Blazers are a fashion blogger's go-to piece — they're fashionable and can be worn for just about any occasion. You can pair them with skirts, trousers, dresses or denims, or belt them to give your look a unique twist. It's no wonder Mihlali seems to be a fan of them.
5. EVERYBODY NEEDS A CLASSIC WHITE TEE
No wardrobe would be complete without a classic white T-shirt — it's one of the most versatile pieces you'll ever own. You can wear it with a matching pantsuit, a mini skirt or a pair of boyfriend jeans and trendy sneakers.
Mihlali seems to appreciate the beauty of this fashion staple, but also doesn't shy away from tees emblazoned with bold graphics.