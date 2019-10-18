No more buyers for the escapism Top Billing is selling

Of all the feasts and feats of Top Billing in the past 23 years, there are perhaps not enough Gucci slides that can quite help it dodge its flip and flop out of the limelight.

This week will mark the last time we might ever see the top hat spin around our screens after its iconic legacy comes to an expensive end.

Much like any magazine programme, Top Billing played a wonderful role in selling us gloss; its was particularly white.

It was a magazine show that never sought to question but to throw a bright smile once a week.

The only time I ever bothered watching the show was during its weekend repeats so I could catch whatever morsels of pop culture e.tv's The Showbiz Report might have missed.