Feather in the cap of Mihlali Ndamase as she scoops award

Who is the biggest diva of them all? Actress Bonnie Mbuli snatched the award from BFFs Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo. Mbuli recently had spicy Twitter exchanges with Sho Madjozi and Pearl Thusi.

Newlyweds Dineo Moeketsi and Solo won Cutest Couple of the Year. They were nominated against openly gay couples Sylvester Chauke and Tumelo Mmusi as well as Ndiki and Phelo Bala.

Luthando “LootLove” Shosha won Best Styled Individual, while Banyana Banyana player Thembi Kgatlana was named Sports Personality of the Year and Social Media Personality Of the Year went to Dr Sindi Van Zyl.

Radio personality Bujy Bikwa’s catfight with fast-food chain Nando’s over the Boujee Bowl proved too hot not win the coveted Drama Queen of the Year.

Fighter pilot Major Mandisa Mfeka was named Role model of the Year, while actor Lumko Johnson’s mother scored the honour of Best Rainbow Parenting.

Other winners included Busiswa for Musician of the Year and Penny Lebyane for Fag Hag of the Year.

“Tonight, we celebrate in a lighthearted way, while recognizing the important work that’s being done. 11 years on, we’re still standing strong,” Feathers co-founder Thami Kotlolo said.

Mzansi Gay Choir, Busiswa, Langa Mavuso, Berita, Moonchild and Nokwazi performed on the night.