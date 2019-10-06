Mihlali’s new hairstyle gets the nod from fans

Beauty vlogger Mihlali Ndamase is not afraid of change and she did so with her latest short hair look.

Earlier this week Mihlali shared a gorgeous snap of her rocking a bald head on Instagram.

And fans are stanning with her for unashamedly rocking this “trendy” look.

“I’m not afraid of change, let’s put it that way,” she said.

This is not the first time that Mihlali has faced scrutiny for “being an influencer” as earlier this week she had naysayers sweating that she did nothing for the beauty industry.

“I try not to respond to hate because I have more to lose. People who usually hate have nothing going on in their lives right now. I'm open to constructive criticism and people who deliver their message in a negative way, I tend to ignore because it usually comes from a very dark place,” she told TshisaLIVE.