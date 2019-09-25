Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali Ndamase is dating Lewis Hamilton
It seems all Mihlali has to do is breathe and the streets get excited. On Monday, everyone was in meltdown mode because they thought sis was dating Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton.
All this started when Mihlali took to Instagram to post a series of snaps of herself at the Singapore Grand Prix at the weekend.
She was in the crowd to watch the British champ register his worst finish since the German Grand Prix in July.
She didn't mind, though, posting several snaps of herself cheering him on.
Two in particular captured fans' attention.
One, on her Instagram Stories, featured Lewis in a store, with the caption: “You did the best you could, babe, super proud of you. A winner in my eyes.” The message ended with a loved-up smiley.
She also posted a pic of herself in the bath, with Lewis tagged as the photographer.
So does this mean Lewis Hamilton is dating @mihlalii_n ? pic.twitter.com/BxYdqmV2p5— Niyan? (@moongazer__) September 22, 2019
Sis could very well be a huge fan who was just having some fun, but it was all too much for fans in Mzansi, who flooded social media with memes and messages about the “couple”.
Soon Mihlali and Lewis were trending on Twitter, as fans weighed in.
In response, Mihlali told followers to drink water and mind their own damn business.
“This is what happens when you're super concerned about people's business, you feed into everything that's thrown your direction. Lesson: stop asking questions that don't concern you and enjoy the content you're given.”
Judge: “you’re looking at 10 more years, is there anything else you’d like to say?”— C H R I S (@Hey_Kgotso) September 22, 2019
6ix9ine: Lewis Hamilton has no idea who Mihlali is pic.twitter.com/wjPrgCtkFm
Mihlali is very beautiful but Lewis Hamilton is out of her league. pic.twitter.com/dVkFa7spLr— Chief bheki Cele Makhathini (@Mxbeez) September 22, 2019
This is what Mihlali had to say to people asking who took her the picture??? pic.twitter.com/FonRI4cHEK— Motho_Oa_Molimo (@keneuoe_mosoeu) September 23, 2019
That picture of Mihlali in a bathtub was taken by lasizwe. pic.twitter.com/b7O3P5jP3O— Chief bheki Cele Makhathini (@Mxbeez) September 22, 2019
all I know is that Mihlali gets what she wants... be it Drake or Lewis Hamilton, anything is possible black child pic.twitter.com/LQGzf4oRS2— wettin dey go southy (@sassy3lam) September 22, 2019
Mihlali's mind... ? Sizom'trendisa until Lewis sees then she achieves her crush.. she's a genius pic.twitter.com/X3CmmH0tMD— Ru (@zodwuuur) September 22, 2019
Tweeps like talking about Mihlali as if they know her personally pic.twitter.com/btxCK7fUly— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) September 22, 2019
Mihlali can date Lewis Hamilton, y'all tweeting as if Lewis is y'all BFF and he tells you who he won't date, lol. Yekani umona! She's in Singapore, you're in Soshanguve hating with your last 22MB.— Venda Robocop (@SoSoDeezy) September 23, 2019
I don’t understand SA men saying Mihlali is out of Lewis Hamilton’s league, when she’s really out of their league pic.twitter.com/6xEM6HXPdt— keep being the bad gyal you are❤️ (@KingKhwez_) September 23, 2019
Mihlali :— ?????? 2nd March???????? (@Aya_Yamz) September 23, 2019
Mihlali : takes a pic in bathtub
Black Twitter : She is not Lewis Hamilton's type, she is hot but not that hot, there are better hotter women out in the universe, if that was Lewis she could have been at Mercedes AMG rn
Lewis Hamilton : trends
Gotta love mihlali pic.twitter.com/JP0KtodlZI
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.