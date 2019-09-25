Pic of The Day

Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali Ndamase is dating Lewis Hamilton

By Kyle Zeeman - 25 September 2019 - 08:44
Is it a thing or just a crush?
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

It seems all Mihlali has to do is breathe and the streets get excited. On Monday, everyone was in meltdown mode because they thought sis was dating Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton.

All this started when Mihlali took to Instagram to post a series of snaps of herself at the Singapore Grand Prix at the weekend.

She was in the crowd to watch the British champ register his worst finish since the German Grand Prix in July.

She didn't mind, though, posting several snaps of herself cheering him on.

Two in particular captured fans' attention.

One, on her Instagram Stories, featured Lewis in a store, with the caption: “You did the best you could, babe, super proud of you. A winner in my eyes.” The message ended with a loved-up smiley.

She also posted a pic of herself in the bath, with Lewis tagged as the photographer.

Sis could very well be a huge fan who was just having some fun, but it was all too much for fans in Mzansi, who flooded social media with memes and messages about the “couple”.

Soon Mihlali and Lewis were trending on Twitter, as fans weighed in.

In response, Mihlali told followers to drink water and mind their own damn business.

“This is what happens when you're super concerned about people's business, you feed into everything that's thrown your direction. Lesson: stop asking questions that don't concern you and enjoy the content you're given.” 

